By Trend

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to increase the monthly salary (tariff) for military servicemen and civilian workers, who are not public servants, at the State Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service.

Under the decree, monthly salary (tariff) for both Services' military servicemen and civilian workers, who are not public servants, has been increased on average by 10 percent from March 1, 2018.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to address issues arising from the order.

