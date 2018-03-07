By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin over the Russian military plane crash in Syria, which resulted in casualties.

“I, with deep sorrow received news of casualties as a result of crash of the Russian military plane An-26 in Syria. On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to you, to the families and friends of the victims, and to all people of Russia,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

