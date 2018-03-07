By Trend

The opening of administrative building of Baku City Statistics Office of Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee was held on March 7.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building and was informed on the conditions created there.

Chairman of the State Statistics Committee Tahir Budagov briefed President Aliyev on the done work and the conditions created in the building.



