By Trend

Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Deputy Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mirko Sarovic and Romanian Vice Prime Minister Ana Birchall will attend the 6th Global Baku Forum in Baku on March 15-17.

The forum will be organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The State Committee told Trend that three countries’ government representatives are expected to address the Forum, during which such issues as peace and security in the Middle East, the current geopolitical situation in the Balkan region, and the growing role of youth in social and political life in the modern world.

The Forum will be attended by presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of many countries, including President of Albania Ilir Meta, President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Moreover, about 500 guests, including former presidents and heads of governments, well-known public and political figures who are the members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, are expected to participate in the 6th Global Baku Forum.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz