By Trend

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to increase the monthly salary (tariff) of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry's employees with special rank and civilian workers, who are not public servants.

Under the decree, monthly salary (tariff) for employees with special rank and civil workers, who are not public servants, of the Interior Ministry of Azerbaijan has been increased on average by 10 percent from March 1, 2018.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to address issues arising from the order.

