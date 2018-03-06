By Trend

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order amending the presidential decree #1640, dated Aug. 26, 2006, on the approval of the composition of the Government Commission for Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Under the order, the composition of the Commission will be as follows:

Chairman of the Commission

Energy Minister of Azerbaijan;

Members of the Commission:

Deputy Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan;

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan;

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan;

Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan;

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan;

Deputy Minister of Education of Azerbaijan;

Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan;

Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan;

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Ukraine;

Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan;

Director General of Baku International Sea Trade Port Closed Joint-Stock Company.

The Foreign Ministry was instructed to send a notification to the Ukrainian side about the amendment to the order.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz