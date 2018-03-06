By Trend

The deadline for the fulfillment of a number of procedures in connection with the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan scheduled for April 11, is on March 7.

According to the schedule of actions for the preparation for the presidential election, the deadline for making additional clarifications in the voter lists submitted by the precinct election commissions to familiarize voters will expire on March 7.

The procedure for the approval of requirements by the Central Election Commission concerning the preparation procedure, texts, number of ballot papers also wraps up on March 7.

