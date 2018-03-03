Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has expressed condolences to Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in connection with a fire in Baku’s Drug Abuse Treatment Center, which led to human casualties, the press-service of the Uzbek president said in a message March 3.

"We were deeply saddened by the news of death of many Azerbaijani citizens in a fire in Baku’s Drug Abuse Treatment Center," the message reads.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, wishes for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” the message said.

The strong fire broke out at 06:10 (UTC+4) on March 2 in a one-story building of Azerbaijan’s Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.

Twenty-five people died as a result of fire, says a joint statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Health Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The statement says that it was managed to save 30 people of 55 who were in the building of the center during the fire.