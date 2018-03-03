Trend:

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will send an observation mission to the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, said on the website of the organization.

"Following an official invitation to observe the early presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan, scheduled for 11 April 2018, based on the findings and conclusions of the Needs Assessment Mission, ODIHR is preparing to deploy an Election Observation Mission (EOM) for this election", said in the statement.

In this respect, ODIHR is currently looking for external consultants to fill the following positions:

Head of Mission

Deputy Head of Mission

Political Analyst

Election Analyst

Legal Analyst

Media Analyst

Co-ordinator of Long-Term Observers

According to the message, it is recommended to send 280 people to Azerbaijan to observe the election process on the voting day (short-term observers), as well as 30 long-term observers.

The presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11.