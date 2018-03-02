By Trend

In Azerbaijan, 50.78 percent out of the total number of voters - 5,309,434 - are women and 49.22 percent are men, Mazahir Panahov, chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC), said at a CEC meeting in Baku on March 2.

He said that the total number of polling stations in Azerbaijan is 5,641, but excluding the stations established for five days (temporary stations).

There are 337,870 IDP voters in Azerbaijan, he noted.

The oldest voter is Samarga Allahverdiyeva , 1894, who will vote in the 94th district election commission of Barda district. The other elderly voter is 118-year-old Saftar Gurbanov , who will vote in the 66th district election commission of Bilasuvar.

The presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

