By Trend

Confession by one of the leaders of the Armenian lobby on the Khojaly genocide during hearings on the 30th anniversary of the Sumgait events at the California State Senate, organized by the radical Armenian lobby in the US, is a serious signal for international community that a military tribunal should be set up for Armenia, said Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov.

Nasirov said that following the hearings, young members of the Azerbaijani community in California made harsh statements and exposed the false information they heard during the hearings.

"They left both the senators and representatives of the Armenian lobby in a difficult situation. They asked why at a time when Sumgait events are discussed, no one talks about the Khojaly tragedy, more than one million refugees and internally displaced persons who were exiled from their native lands as a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, why nobody from the Azerbaijani community was invited to the hearings, and why were the issues viewed from a unilateral approach," he said.

The MP stressed that facing such serious arguments, pro-Armenian senators and representatives of the Armenian lobby fell into difficult situation.

"In such a desperate situation, Armenian Assembly's Western Region Director Mihran Toumajan confessed. So far, the Armenian leadership and their patrons have tried to show that Armenia was not involved in the Khojaly tragedy, Armenia did not participate in this tragedy and so on. However, this time one of the main figures of the Armenian lobby was forced to recognize that the Khojaly genocide was committed by Armenia. Saying "we have created a corridor for people to leave Khojaly, but some of them left and others stayed, and that is why such a tragedy happened", he confessed that the Armenian armed forces committed a genocide in Khojaly," said Nasirov.

"This confession is very important. If today the representatives of the Armenian lobby in the United States recognize that they committed this genocide, then the international community must show its position on this issue. I think it is a serious signal for international community and international organizations to set up a military tribunal over Armenia," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz