2 March 2018 10:15 (UTC+04:00)
313
By Trend
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to increase salaries of employees working in social security institutions.
In order to further strengthen the social protection and increase state care for employees working in social security institutions, the employees’ salaries set in line with the Single Tariff Scale and financed from the state budget, will be increased by an average of 10 percent starting from March 1, 2018.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz