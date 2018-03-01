By Trend

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is expected to visit Azerbaijan March 28, a diplomatic source told Trend March 1.

“Next week, a delegation of the Iranian government will visit Baku to carry out preparatory work before the Iranian president’s visit,” the source added.

Hassan Rouhani is also expected to visit the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Neftchala district as part of his visit to Azerbaijan.

“A number of agreements on economic cooperation will be signed as part of the Iranian president’s visit,” the source said.



