Azerbaijan and Belarus have discussed topical issues of international security and the results of the bilateral cooperation, BelTA news agency reported, citing the State Secretariat of the Security Council of Belarus.

Discussions were held during the meeting of Fuad Alasgarov, assistant to the Azerbaijani president for work with law enforcement bodies and military issues, with Stanislav Zas, state secretary of the Security Council of Belarus.

