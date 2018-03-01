By Trend

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev signed an order Feb. 28 to increase the salaries of employees of educational institutions.

According to the order, monthly salaries of employees working in educational institutions (excluding higher educational institutions), financed through the state budget, will be increased by 10 percent from March 1, 2018 to further strengthen the social protection of employees of educational institutions and state care for them.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz