By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Center for Automatic Control and Monitoring of the Electric Power Distribution Network of the Mingachevir city.

Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Baba Rzayev informed President Aliyev about the activities of the Center and the conditions created here.

President Aliyev then launched the Center for Automatic Control and Monitoring of the Electric Power Distribution Network of the city of Mingachevir.

