By Trend

A number of procedures related to the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan scheduled for April 11 will be completed on Feb. 25, according to the calendar of events and the main actions for the preparation for the presidential election.

Under the calendar plan, the deadline for the approval of the requirements for the preparation and the number of voting certificates expires. The requirements are approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC) at least 45 days before the voting, that is, until February 25, 2018.

The process of issuing voting certificates by the CEC to the district election commissions also will end today. Thus, 45 days were allocated for this process before the voting, that is, until February 25, 2018.

Moreover, the process of publishing the list of polling stations (if the polling station covers part of the territory of the settlement) is also under completion today.

The process of approving the requirements concerning the preparation of election commissions’ voting protocols by the CEC is also under completion today.