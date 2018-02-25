By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to convey my congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the public holiday of the State of Kuwait," President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.

"I am confident that the development and expansion of the friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait will further serve our peoples` interests," the president said.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Kuwait lasting peace and prosperity," added President Aliyev.