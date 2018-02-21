By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation headed by Iran’s Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami, press-office of Azerbaijani ministry said in its message on Feb. 21.

Iranian delegation visited the Alley of Honors to commemorate Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev and outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, laying wreathes to their graves.

The delegation also visited the Alley of Martyrs, paid tribute and commemorated Azerbaijani heroes, who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, laid wreaths to their graves.

Then an official welcoming ceremony for the Iranian delegation was held in the Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Brigadier-General Amir Hatami passed along the guard of honor and national anthems of both countries were played. The “Book of Honor” was signed in accordance with the protocol.

Then, Zakir Hasanov and Amir Hatami held a one-on-one meeting, which continued in an expanded format.

During the meeting held with the participation of delegations, Hasanov, greeting the guests, congratulated his Iranian counterpart with appointment to the post of defense minister and appreciated his first visit to Azerbaijan as a high sign of amicable relations between the two countries.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister underlined merits of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev in establishment of mutual trust and development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations.

Talking about the military-political situation in the region, Colonel-General Hasanov comprehensively informed the guest that unresolved Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict poses a serious threat for the regional stability.

The minister also expressed gratitude to Iranian side for their efforts in resolving of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in line with the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Brigadier-General Amir Hatami noted that religious, historical and cultural ties between the two countries are based upon the good and amicable traditions, adding that a large potential for cooperation in military sphere exists.

He said that Iran recognizes territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and supports its righteous position in resolving of the conflict.

Iran, being a Muslim state, is interested in growth of Azerbaijan’s military power and is ready to support it in this sphere.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged opinions on development prospects in military, military-technical, military-medical and military-educational spheres, on organization of mutual visits of expert groups and other topics of interest.

The meeting resulted in press statements.

