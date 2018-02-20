By Trend

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev may pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev said.

Guliyev made the remarks during the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan business forum in Tashkent, Sputnik Uzbekistan reported Feb. 20.

"Presently, it is difficult to name the exact date of the visit. Most likely, it will be in spring, perhaps, the end of May," he said.

Guliyev noted that a wide range of issues, namely, cooperation in the oil and gas sector, agro-industrial complex, building materials industry, food industry, are planned to be discussed during the visit.

The issue of increasing the number of direct flights between the two countries may be resolved, according to him.

The ambassador added that the sides will also discuss the strengthening of transport and logistics relations in the context of the newly-launched Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

In 2017, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $ 31.2 million, exports - $26.2 million and imports - $ 4.9 million.

Some 84 Azerbaijani enterprises operate in Uzbekistan, including 71 joint ventures and 11 enterprises with 100 percent foreign capital.

Two Uzbek enterprises have been established in Baku, including the representative office of Uzbekistan Airways and the Uzavtosanoat dealer company Uzavto Baku LLC.

---

