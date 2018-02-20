By Trend

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has approved candidacy of Sergei Lebedev, chairman of the executive committee and executive secretary of the CIS, as head of observation mission for the presidential election in Azerbaijan to be held on April 11, said a message posted on the CIS website.

Candidacy of Sergei Lebedev was approved at a regular meeting of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of CIS member states held on Feb. 20.

It was earlier reported that long-term observers of the CIS on presidential election in Azerbaijan are expected to arrive on March 20, 2018.

Short-term observation mission is to arrive to Azerbaijan as usual, 3-5 days before the voting.

---

