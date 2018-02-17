17 February 2018 15:30 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Azerbaijan’s State Security Service has conducted an operation to detain Azerbaijani citizen Eldaniz Alyyev, who was pretending to be an employee of a department of the State Security Service in one of the districts of Baku.
He was engaged in fraud by taking money from citizens under various pretexts.
Aliyev was detained as a suspect during the operational measures carried out by the State Security Service.
A criminal case was launched in the State Security Service, and Eldaniz Alyyev was brought to criminal responsibility. The investigation continues.
