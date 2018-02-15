By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless is expected in Baku on February 16.

Weak fog is predicted in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-5˚C at night, +7-10˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +3-5˚C at night, +8-10˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure records 773mm. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. Drizzle is predicted in some northern and eastern areas at night and in the morning. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 0-5˚C at night, +7-12˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +4-8˚C in the afternoon.

