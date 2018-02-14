By Trend

Foreign companies can only win from investing in construction sector in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said Feb. 13 at a meeting with a delegation led by Wolfgang Buechele, chairman of Germany’s Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations.

Speaking about the construction materials sector, the Azerbaijani president stressed that a big cement plant was built in the country, and over the past eight years, Azerbaijan has turned from a cement importing country into a cement exporter. Big investments are made in this sphere, President Aliyev added.

He noted that the demand for cement will be high given Azerbaijan’s growing economic potential, implementation of the approved regional development programs, important infrastructure and construction projects to be reflected in the next five-year program and financed by the state, expansion of housing construction, construction of new plants, and increase of the population.

From this point of view, foreign companies can only win from investing in the construction sector, Ilham Aliyev said, stressing that one of the upcoming tasks is to fully meet the country’s need in construction materials.

It should be taken into account that Azerbaijan has enough resources and local production of construction materials has grown significantly over the past 10 years, he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz