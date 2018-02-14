By Trend

Azerbaijan's energy projects are not limited to only Shah Deniz-2, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev made the remarks in talks with a delegation led by Chairman of Germany's Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Wolfgang Buchele.

The head of state voiced his satisfaction with the activity of Uniper Global Commodities in Azerbaijan, expressing hope that the company will continue successful cooperation in the future.

Stressing that the energy sector is successfully developing in Azerbaijan, President Aliyev said the country is implementing global projects in this sector. The Southern Gas Corridor is of great importance, he added.

The head of state said Azerbaijan is the initiator and leader of this project and soon ministers will meet in Baku as part of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

"Azerbaijan's energy projects are not limited to Shah Deniz-2 ," President Aliyev said, adding that talks are in the active phase with a number of world's leading companies on new fields.

Thus, oil and natural gas production in Azerbaijan will remain stable and will further increase in the future, said the president.

Speaking of the importance of extending the contract on development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli fields by 2050, the head of state said this shows that Azerbaijan together with the world's leading companies will be able to jointly develop these giant fields at least for 30 years from now on.

"All of this contributes to the welfare of population, the strengthening of the country's economy, and the energy security of our partners."

Noting the importance of the strong support for the Southern Gas Corridor project by the European Commission, President Ilham Aliyev wished success to Uniper Global Commodities in Azerbaijan.

