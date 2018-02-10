Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service and the Interior Ministry seized weapons in the country’s Agdam district, the Interior Ministry said in a message Feb. 10.

As a result of operative investigation measures by the State Security Service and the Aghdam district police department, two rifles, one pistol, two grenades, one projectile, three machine gun cartridges and 18 bullets of various calibers have been seized from Polad Zeynalov, resident of the Birinji Yuzbashli village.

Police officers of the Ujar district seized a hunting rifle from Elvin Alasgarov, a resident of Alpout village.

As a result of preventive and legal education measures carried out by the police among the population, Rustam Mammadov, a resident of Baku, voluntarily handed over a Makarov pistol and 13 bullets to the Khazar district police department.

Meanwhile, Sabir Babayev, a resident of Nardaran settlement of Baku, voluntarily handed over a hunting rifle to the Sabunchu district police department.