In 2017, over 4.34 million items with a total weight of over 374,000 kilograms were processed in the transit center of Azerpoct LLC, Azerbaijan’s postal operator, and shipped to 17 countries, the company said in a message.

The items were ordered on e-trading platforms of China, according to the message.

Over 527,000 of the total number of processed items were registered, and more than 3.81 million accounted for small packages.

The postal operator delivered them to the US, Germany, Austria, Belarus, the UK, Czech Republic, France, India, Iran, Israel, Italy, Spain, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine.