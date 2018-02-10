Trend:

Iranian Ambassador to Baku Javad Jahangirzadeh has underlined the role of President Ilham Aliyev and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in deepening bilateral ties between the two countries.

“I believe that the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan are the founders of the modern ties between the two countries,” he told Trend on the sidelines of a ceremony marking the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

“The bilateral ties in all spheres, including economic, diplomatic and cultural fields are growing day by day,” he added.

“This improvement in ties comes from an accurate understanding of the regional and international developments. The huge growth in trade turnover between the two countries is an indication of excellent diplomatic grounds.”

He further touched upon economic ties between the two countries and said the joint car plant in Azerbaijan’s Neftchala is expected to be inaugurated in near future as the experts from Iran Khodro and Azerbaijani partner are installing the factory’s equipment.

The envoy added that the sides are studying the opportunities for launching a joint venture for producing buses, as well.

Jahangirzadeh described the North-South transportation corridor as the most important project between the two countries, saying that 10 million tons of cargo will be transferred through the corridor per year.

He added that the sides are also negotiating the possibilities of forming a joint factory for producing agricultural equipment.