Trend:

Azerbaijani youth will take an active part in the presidential election and unanimously support the candidacy of President Ilham Aliyev, Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov said at a conference in the National Olympic Committee on Feb. 9.

He said the ministry will attract young people to the upcoming April 11 presidential election.

“Over the past few years, Azerbaijan has hosted the biggest sports events, including the European Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, the Chess Olympiad,” Rahimov said. “These events involved hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijani citizens who participated both in the construction of sports facilities and in the organizational work. This allowed them gain experience, and now they are invited to sports events held in other countries. In particular, Azerbaijani youth actively participated in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games held in Ashgabat.”

Rahimov also spoke about the forthcoming plans of the ministry, as part of which it is planned to open new sports facilities.

“This year, new sports facilities will be opened in Lankaran and Bilasuvar districts, while next year new sports facilities will be opened in Neftchala, Tartar, Goranboy and other districts of Azerbaijan,” Rahimov said.