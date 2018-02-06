By Laman Ismayilova
Changeable cloudy, occasionally rainless will stay in Baku on February 7.
Weak mist is predicted in some places at night and in the morning. North-west wind will blow.
The temperature will be +3-5˚C at night, +7-10˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +2-4˚C at night, +7-9˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.
Atmospheric pressure will raise from 771 to 776 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 70-80%.
The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, rain is predicted in some areas at night and in the evening. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 0-5˚C at night, +9-14˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +3-8˚C in the afternoon.
