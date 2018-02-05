By Sara Israfilbayova

Azerbaijan was represented at the Asia-Pacific Food and Crafts Bazaar charity fair taken place in Abu Dhabi.

Displaying a variety of different foods and tastes, 13 countries came together to take part in the charity fair to showcase their unique and cultural delicacies.

Organized by the Asian Group of Spouses of Ambassadors, the event was hosted at the South Korean ambassador’s residence, and featured countries including Pakistan, Japan, Fiji and Malaysia, among many others.

The Azerbaijani pavilion prepared by the Azerbaijani embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aroused great interest among visitors from different countries.

Various national dishes and sweets produced by Azerbaijani companies, including compote, jam, tea, printed products, as well as kelagai and other souvenirs were presented at the fair.

Employees of the embassy informed visitors about the Azerbaijani culture and traditions. In particular, dolma, recently recognized as an intangible cultural heritage of UNESCO, attracted great interest among visitors.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Dubai and Abu Dhabi actively participated in the exhibition.

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE, especially their political component, are at a high level: relations between these countries are based on multi-vector cooperation taking into account mutual interests. The two nations see rapidly increasing economic cooperation and are keen to promote tourism.

Frequent visits of the leaders of two countries significantly strengthened the political ties between the countries, at the same time stimulated the growth of economic interaction, particularly in the field of tourism.

Mainly Azerbaijan imports goods from the UAE, which are, in fact, re-exported from other countries. It is mostly metallurgical and chemical products, textiles, building materials, tobacco products, and household equipment. Azerbaijan mainly exports to the UAE fruits, juices, nuts, metal semi-finished products and so on.

The tourism has become popular recently between the countries thanks to facilitation of visa regime for the UAE citizens. President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree on simplifying the visa regime for citizens and residents of the UAE.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates amounted to $15.10 million in January-June 2017, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

---

