President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my cordial congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka - Independence Day," President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Sri Lanka peace and prosperity," added the head of state.

