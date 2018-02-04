4 February 2018 10:05 (UTC+04:00)
397
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena.
"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my cordial congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka - Independence Day," President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.
"On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Sri Lanka peace and prosperity," added the head of state.
---
