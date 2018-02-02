By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless will be observed in Baku on February 3.

Weak mist is predicted in some places. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-3˚C at night, +8-12˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, 0-2˚C at night, +9-11˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry.

Atmospheric pressure will make 769 mm mercury column and relative humidity 65-75%.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. Mist is predicted in some places in the morning

East wind will blow. The temperature will be -2+3˚C at night, +10-15˚C in daytime, 5-10 degrees of frost in mountains at night, +3-8˚C in the afternoon.

