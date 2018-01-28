By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

"I have been deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result a powerful explosion in the city of Kabul.

This ruthless terror attack once again confirms the importance and necessity of resolutely and consistently fighting against all manifestations of terrorism, which has become a terrible disaster.

Over this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the bereaved families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Afghanistan, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery," the head of state said.