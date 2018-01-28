By Trend

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Culture Association building was attacked in The Hague city of Netherlands in the wee hours of Saturday, Turkish media reports.

The incident took place at around 02:30 a.m. local time. Four masked attackers fled from the scene.

Ilhan Askin, the head of the association, asserted that such incidents will not disturb the peace of Turkiс people in the Netherlands and added: "We will continue to serve the way we always do."

Local police authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

