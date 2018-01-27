By Trend

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, George Tsereteli and the newly elected President of the Austrian Parliament, Wolfgang Sobotka, discussed the issue of protracted conflicts in the OSCE area, reads a message of the OSCE PA.

During the talks that focused on challenges to the OSCE area, the sides discussed unresolved conflicts in the South Caucasus, humanitarian concerns, migration and terrorism.

President Tsereteli highlighted the work being done within these fields by OSCE parliamentarians, the message reads.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will gather for its 17th annual Winter Meeting on 22-23 February in the Hofburg Congress Center in Vienna, Austria. The meeting held every year in Vienna provides an opportunity for debate among parliamentarians on major topical issues, as well as for OSCE parliamentarians to be briefed by high-level OSCE officials.

