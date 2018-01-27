By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to ensure the activity of the Food Safety Agency.

According to the order, to strengthen the material and technical base of the Food Safety Agency and to further improve the efficiency of the work conducted to ensure food safety, the state property consisting of laboratories, including administrative buildings, material and technical bases are transferred from the balance of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Agriculture, and Ministry of Healthcare to the balance of the Food Safety Agency.

---

