By Aygul Salmanova

The Land of Fire is preparing for the third successive Formula 1 race that will be staged on the streets of Azerbaijan’s capital city on the weekend of April 27-29, 2018, the first time the race will take place in Baku at this time of year.

As the country is finalizing preparations for this fabulous event, the country’s president has signed an order aiming at simplification of visa procedures for the tourists.

Foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan in connection with 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be able to obtain a visa may obtain visas in the structural units of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs located in international airports from 15 March to 15 May 2018.

This is stipulated in President Ilham Aliyev’s order "On simplification of visa procedures for foreigners and stateless people arriving in Azerbaijan in connection with 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix" dating January 19, 2018.

Baku, located on the western edge of the Caspian Sea will for the third time host the famous race.

The 2017 F1 race weekend in Baku was widely recognised as the most exciting and unpredictable race of the season by fans, media and the Paddock. Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, literally clashed on track in one of the most memorable incidents in the sport’s history while the race ended with Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo unexpectedly securing a famous win ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and the youngest rookie to ever secure a spot on the podium, Williams’ 18-year-old Lance Stroll.

Furthermore, in a recently released analysis by F1’s Tyre suppliers Pirelli, it was revealed that last summer’s race in Baku saw the most amount of overtakes of any Grand Prix in 2017, with 42 passes in total occurring during the most dramatic race of the season. One of those overtakes – Ricciardo’s unbelievable triple pass at Turn 1 - was this weekend voted as the overtake of the year by thousands of global fans in a poll conducted by Formula 1.

