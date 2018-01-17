By Laman Ismayilova

Gloomy and mainly rainless weather awaits Bakuvians on January 18.

Weak mist is predicted in some places and in the morning.South-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-3˚C at night, +5-8˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +1-3˚C at night, +5-7˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from normal 761 mm mercury column to 754 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-60% in daytime.

Rain is predicted in some northern and western areas at night and in the morning. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be -2+3˚C at night, +5-9˚C in daytime, +7-12˚C in mountains at night, 0-5˚C in daytime.

