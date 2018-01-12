By Trend

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will visit Azerbaijan on January 15-16, Trend learned from Bulgarian Council of Ministers.

“Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will be on an official visit to Baku on January 15-16 on invitation by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. The program of the visit to Azerbaijan is still being clarified,” according to the information received from the Council of Ministers.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria stood at $35.453 million in January-November 2017, according to the data of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee. Over $35.3 million of this amount accounted for import of Bulgarian products.

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have great potential for developing energy cooperation. Azerbaijani gas can be delivered to Bulgaria via the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB).

IGB will allow Bulgaria receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which will deliver the Shah Deniz gas to the European markets.



Initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas. The project’s cost is estimated at around 240 million euros.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz