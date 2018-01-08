By Trend

The members of the UNEC Public Supervisory Board got acquainted with the process of conducting the winter exams semester for 2017-2018 academic year at the Azerbaijan State Economic University.

The members of the Board – the member of the Parlaiment Hikmat Babaoghlu, the honoured science worker, professor Shahlar Asgarov, the head of the “XXI Century” Educational Center Public Association Etibar Aliyev, the deputy director of “Trend” the news agency Arzu Naghıyev, the head of the Constitution Researches Foundation, the member of the joint group for Human rights Alimammad Nuriyev, the head of the Public Association “Azerbaijan National Development Project”, the director of the “Youth, Science and Education” department of Public (“İctimai”) Television and Radio Broadcasting Company Rauf Rajabov, the Executive director of the Information Agency “Ses” (“Voice”) Vali Valiyev, the head of the Citizens’ Labour Rights League Sahib Mammadov, the chairman of the Parliamentary Journalists’ Union, the general director of the Media Group “Modern” Elshad Eyvazlı, the chairman of the Public Association “Independent Teachers” Malahat Murshudlu and the correspondent of the “525-th newspaper” Sevinj Garayeva after observing the the process of conducting the exam met with the rector of UNEC, professor Adalat Muradov.

In the meeting the member of the Parliament H.Babaoghlu highly appreciated the steps taken to ensure the objectivity and transperancy in the assesment of the student knowledge at UNEC. He noted that,conducting the written exams on the speciality subjects from this year would play the important role in the training of literate specialists.

A.Naghiyev evaluated positively conducting both the teaching and exam process open to the public at UNEC, and noted that entrusting the “Hot line” service to the Supervisory Board within the period of semester was a great confidence. S.Mammadov considered the particiapation of the members of the Board on the “Open door” days provided within the period of semester as the important factor and welcomed their initiative to organize one of the meetings. A.Nuriyev pointed out that, the members of the Board could regularly respond the appeals on the UNEC Radio. E.Aliyev spoke about the effectiveness of survey conducted among 600 students within the summer exam semester. According to the order of the rector of UNEC the topical issues raised in the survey had been solved.

In the meeting the members of the Board made a number of proposals to improve the quality of education. It was decided that, the UNEC Public Supervisory Board would operate not only within the period of the exam semester, but throughout the entire academic year. The members unanimousely offered to elect Etibar Aliyev as the coordinator of the Board.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz