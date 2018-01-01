By Trend

Azerbaijan is in need to stimulate sales of intellectual property products in the foreign market, Microsoft Azerbaijan told Trend.

The company said this is mostly due to creating of the so-called "digital bridge", work on which is conducted jointly with the Information and Computing Center of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

"The year before last we signed a document with the Information Technology Center ITC on the creation of a digital signature security infrastructure in the country,” the company said. “From our side all the work is completed."

Currently the efforts of the center are aimed at getting Azerbaijan's e-signature recognized in other countries.

In this regard, it is planned to form a new infrastructure, the so-called certification center, which plays the role of a bridge with the countries of the region, the company said.

Negotiations in this direction are conducted with Turkey and technological approaches are determined for the realization of the set goal.

The advantage is that every citizen, being in his office or at home, will be able to open a bank account in Turkey, or sign the necessary documents.

