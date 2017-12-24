By Trend

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, Your Excellency, I sincerely congratulate you, on behalf of all Uzbek people and on my own behalf, on the occasion of your birthday, and I am delighted to convey my best wishes," the message reads.

"Your respected father - a prominent statesman, founder of the independent and sovereign Azerbaijan Republic, Heydar Aliyev is commemorated with great respect in Uzbekistan. This great person's contribution to the strengthening of fraternal relations between the Uzbek and Azerbaijani peoples is always appreciated.

We rightly consider you a worthy successor of your father's big works, an experienced political figure with great authority in your country and in the international arena, Uzbekistan's closest friend," the message reads.

Mirziyoyev emphasized that all the achievements of the domestic and foreign policy of Azerbaijan are linked with Ilham Aliyev and his visionary wise policy, adding that they are really recognized worldwide.

"Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, having a common language and religion, values ​​and traditions, culture since ancient times, are tied with fraternal ties based on the principles of good-neighborliness, friendship, mutual respect, trust, sincerity and support of each other, as well as joint efforts," the message reads.

"We are pleased that recently the relations between our states have acquired a new meaning in practical terms and have been further developed. In particular, our numerous warm meetings with you this year, have created a favorable ground for the expansion of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations.

Recognizing the existence of huge opportunities in the field of mutual cooperation, we believe that the expansion of our ties in all directions in the future fully meets the interests of our friendly countries. I am confident that our future high-level meetings will further intensify our friendly relations, serve to open up new horizons for achieving high quality, mutual cooperation.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you, your family and your relatives good health, happiness, great success in the statehood activity, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan - peace and sustainable progress," the message reads.

