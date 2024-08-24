24 August 2024 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

Recently, some Western representatives, particularly Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, have intensified their contacts with elements trying to revive Armenian separatist tendencies. For instance, Armenia's former Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanyan has recently held meetings with Toivo Klaar and other Western circles. The stopped peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Oskanyan's continued baseless accusations and threats against Azerbaijan, and Toyvo Klaar's overt bias towards the "Garabagh Armenians" while dealing with official Baku raise questions about the objectives of these discussions. In a region where issues such as landmine discussions and Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan are pertinent, Klaar's meetings with incompetent politicians like Oskanyan, who has been involved in dubious activities, cast doubt on his professional ethics and competence.

It should be noted that Toivo Klaar’s biased stance against Azerbaijan not only tarnishes the reputation of the European Union but also reveals his unprofessional and unethical values. Denying the fact of the occupation of historical Azerbaijani lands, and supporting Armenian groups that have occupied Garabagh, raises questions about the true objectives of this individual.

Is Toivo Klaar representing the European Union or bringing it into disrepute?

Earlier this month, during an interview with the media resources Toivo Klaar made statements suggesting that the return of the “Garabagh Armenians” was Azerbaijan’s obligation, while the return of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia depended on the outcome of the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process. His views on treating the issue of “Garabagh Armenians” as a special case demonstrate that he is not suited for the role of EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus.

His consideration of the return of Armenians who migrated to Armenia and other countries from Garabagh voluntarily as a special case, while conditioning the right of forcibly expelled Azerbaijanis to return, is particularly unacceptable.

It is worth recalling that the genocide and crimes perpetrated by the Armenian army against Azerbaijanis led to 1 million Azerbaijanis becoming refugees and nearly 4,000 people going missing. When Armenians occupied 20% of Azerbaijani territory, individuals like Toivo Klaar showed no reaction, but now, as Garabagh has been liberated, they reveal their pro-Armenian positions.

Unlike the Armenian government, which has repeatedly made appeals for Armenians to stay in their homes and return, Toivo Klaar, who has been appointed ambassador, is well aware that Armenians have no intention of returning to sovereign Azerbaijani territories.

Now, Toivo Klaar’s meetings with individuals like Oskanyan, who is involved in dirty dealings and chairs some “commission” created by the fictitious Nagorno-Karabakh Republic to act against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, seem to indicate a recent focus on drawing attention to Klaar’s activities. Unfortunately, contacts between Western circles and fraudsters like Oskanyan are a glaring example of political hypocrisy.

It should be recalled that former Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanyan has been repeatedly mentioned in connection with money laundering and other crimes. Regrettably, Klaar’s activities seem to serve to creation of new sources of tension against Azerbaijan.

Claims by policymakers like Toivo Klaar that human rights only apply to Armenians, while those who occasionally speak of democracy and human rights, actually view issues through a lens of religious and ethnic bias, further demonstrate this. Obviously, Toivo Klaar’s active collaboration with separatist tendencies in the region should be investigated for its alignment with the official policies of the European Union.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz