Western Azerbaijani Community condemns statements made by Belgian FM Hadja Lahbib

23 August 2023 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Western Azerbaijani Community condemns the biased statement made by the Belgian Foreign Ministry Hadja Lahbib in Yerevan on August 22, 2023, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Community.

The tweet reads:

"This is your second statement this month with a negative stance towards Azerbaijan. Actually, you should have raised the issue of the return of expelled Azerbaijanis to Armenia during your meetings in Iravan. However, it appears that you are either entirely unaware of the core issues of the past conflict or remain influenced by false narratives fabricated by Armenia. We would like to remind you that Belgium has not, for the past 30 years, called upon Armenia to cease the occupation of Azerbaijani territories. We reiterate our call on Belgium to discontinue the practice of double standards and to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan."

