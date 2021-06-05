By Trend

Important to have full exchange of information for effective demining of the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar said, Trend reports citing Klaar’s Twitter.

“Tragic deaths and injuries of Azerbaijani civilians in Kalbajar yesterday. Important to have a full exchange of information for effective demining to prevent further casualties,” he wrote.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, was killed in a mine explosion while on duty.

---

