By Trend

The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed condolences in connection with the death of journalists as a result of a mine explosion in Kalbajar, Trend reports.

"We ask Allah for mercy for those who died today as a result of a mine explosion in Kalbajar, we express our condolences to their families and the Azerbaijani media, and wish the soonest recovery to the wounded", stated the embassy.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, was killed in a mine explosion while on duty.

