Mohammad Taqi Khalili, Former Ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"I sincerely congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on your victory in liberating Azerbaijani lands from a twenty-eight year occupation and signing of a peace agreement. Undoubtedly, this historic victory is an important milestone in the prevailing of justice in the region. In truth, this valuable victory was possible due to the capability of your army and decisive leadership.

Your patience and tolerance during this long occupation of an integral part of your country have been commendable. Together with millions in my country, I salute brave Azerbaijani soldiers and all those who played their part to make this victory happen.

The people of Afghanistan, who have stood by you from the beginning of this tragedy and aggression, with you, celebrate the liberation of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh.

In anticipation, we hope to hear news of the full implementation of the agreement and the liberation of all your occupied territories. I wholeheartedly wish you and the people of Azerbaijan further success in the pursuit of your rights," the letter said.

