Azerbaijan was able to liberate its the lands, occupied by Armenia, thanks to its military power, Basel Haj Jasem, researcher in Russian and Turkish affairs, political expert told Trend.

"This shows that UN Security Council's resolutions and international decisions can be implemented if there is strength and will, " he stressed.

Haj Jasem says that if all the conditions of the statement, signed between the sides, are fulfilled, this statement will go down in history.

"For the first time in modern history, the country was able to regain the occupied territories after 28 years of negotiations," he highlighted.

The expert noted that the outbreak of hostilities in the South Caucasus at the end of September showed the ineffectiveness of the old political methods - neither Russia, nor the US, nor the UN Security Council were able to influence the situation.

"We must not lose sight of the fact that the conditions under which the OSCE Minsk Group was established in the early 1990s differ from the current ones. Currently, Armenia has lost the territories that were under its occupation, without receiving any political benefits," he said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

