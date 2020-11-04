By Trend

Firing of cluster munitions by Armenia, as confirmed by both Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, into civilian areas of Azerbaijan should be condemned and stopped, UK Member of Parliament and Chair of the Azerbaijan All Party Parliamentary Group, Bob Blackman said, Trend reports Blackman’s Twitter.

“Both I and the Azerbaijan All Party Parliamentary Group were saddened to hear that Armenia has once again violated the ceasefire agreement with Azerbaijan, and have done so by attacking the city of Barda using banned cluster bombs, killing 21 civilians with a further 70 injured. The firing of such cluster munitions by Armenia, as confirmed by both Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, into civilian areas is cruel and reckless and should be condemned and stopped,” Blackman’s statement said.

On Oct. 28, Barda city was once again subjected to Armenia’s missile fire. As a result, 21 people died, about 70 people were wounded, several civilian facilities were destroyed, many vehicles became unusable.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

